PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are expected to address a violent weekend across the city on Monday. The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Philadelphia police to hold a press conference to address violent weekend across the city.
- Who: Philadelphia Police Chief Frank Vanore and Captain Jason Smith
- When: Monday, May 10
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device on CBSN Philly
It was a violent Mother’s Day in Philadelphia. More than a dozen people were shot across the city and a number of them were killed.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.