PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police released new photos Monday of a 16-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a woman for three hours during a home invasion. The attack happened on April 21 on the 400 block of South 45th Street in West Philadelphia.
Police say the victim woke up around 2:30 in the morning and found the teen in her apartment, armed with a knife.
Police describe the suspect as a Black male, dark skin, 150-160 pounds, 5'9"-5'10', with a thin muscular build, brown eyes and possibly wearing green contact lenses, with braids in his hair that come down to his eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers.
If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call police.