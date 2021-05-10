PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a violent Mother’s Day in Philadelphia with more than a dozen people shot across the city. Sunday around 11:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man died during a triple shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.
Police say someone opened fire outside of the King Deli Grocery at G Street and Allegheny Avenue, striking that man several times.
A 27-year-old man is in critical condition and a 26-year-old woman is stable after she was shot in the ankle.
So far, no arrests in this case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.