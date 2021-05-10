CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Giant supermarket chain is expanding in Philadelphia with four new stores. That includes a Giant heirloom market in the Fashion District at 8th and Market Streets.

Full Giant stores are coming to Broad and Spring Garden Streets; Broad Street and Washington Avenue; and Columbus Boulevard at Reed Street.

Giants says it’s hiring 700 new employees.

They will share opening dates for each store soon.