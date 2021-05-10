PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire Marshals continue to investigate what caused a blaze that left the historic St. Leo’s Church in ruins. Crews are still on the scene in Tacony Monday fighting the fire which rose to two alarms Sunday night.

St. Leo’s Church was built back in the 1880s and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says after this fire the building is likely a total loss.

“A lot of memories, a lot of baptisms and weddings and school masses and graduations,” former parishioner Bethanne Wesolowski said.

Nearly 140 years of memories are gone. And on Monday morning more than 12 hours after the fire was first reported, fire crews are still dousing the building with water to put out hot spots.

As the historic St. Leo’s Church burned on Sunday afternoon, all former parishioners could do was watch.

“I learned how to be an altar server here, my brother was married here, all our sacraments were here, it’s sad,” Charles Tschopp said. “It’s sad to see it go.”

Video uploaded to the Citizen App shows just how fully engulfed in flames the building was.

Chopper 3 was overhead as fire crews scrambled to get the 2-alarm fire under control.

Over 100 firefighters fought the fire for two hours.

“I always dreamed that I would get married here and it never happened,” Wesolowski said.

A sign on a nearby bridge reads Saint Leo’s was once the heart of Tacony. but the Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed it for daily mass in 2019.

They tell Eyewitness News the building was vacant at the time the fire sparked. However, fire crews had to evacuate surrounding buildings as the fire spread.

“It meant a lot to a lot of people,” former parishioner Ann Marie Kuvik said. “There’s a lot of tears here today and I’m sure there will be more.”

There’s a lot of concern the stone steeple and facade could collapse, so surrounding streets have been blocked off.

The good news is no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.