VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for witnesses after a 16-year-old was shot in Voorhees Township on Saturday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Franklin Drive.
Investigators say a group of people flagged down an officer, not far from the scene, saying the victim was in their car.READ MORE: New Traffic Pattern To Begin On I-76 Between Broad Street, Passyunk Avenue On Monday Philadelphia School District Starts Phase 3 Hybrid Learning Plan For Grades 6 Through 9
That teen is now recovering in the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been madeMORE NEWS: Man Killed, 2 Other People Injured In Kensington Triple Shooting
If anyone has information that could aid the investigation, please contact CCPO Det. Alex Burckhardt at 856-225-5048 or Voorhees Police Det. Lance Klein at 856-627-5858.