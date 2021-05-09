VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – One person was shot in Voorhees Township, Camden County. The shooting happened around midnight Sunday on the 100 block of Laurel Oak Road.
Police say shots were fired on a side street between a restaurant and a Holiday Inn Express.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Cool, Cloudy Mother's Day With Temperatures In The 60s, Chances For Spotty Showers Restaurants Gear Up For Mother's Day Rush While Many Still In Need Of More Staff
No word on the victim’s condition.
Police investigated a four-door silver sedan at the scene.MORE NEWS: Justice Department Proposal Making It Harder To Buy Parts To Make Ghost Guns Brings Hope To Fighting Philly's Epidemic
So far, no arrests have been made.