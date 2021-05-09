CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – One person was shot in Voorhees Township, Camden County. The shooting happened around midnight Sunday on the 100 block of Laurel Oak Road.

Police say shots were fired on a side street between a restaurant and a Holiday Inn Express.

No word on the victim’s condition.

Police investigated a four-door silver sedan at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.