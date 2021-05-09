PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia firefighters are battling a second alarm fire at the now-closed Saint Leo Roman Catholic Church in Tacony. A video shared with Eyewitness News on Twitter shows flames and heavy black smoke can be seen from Interstate 95.
Fire officials were called to a fire on the 6600 block of Keystone Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Flames were pouring from the vacant church when firefighters arrived.
READ MORE: 1 Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting
From 95N pic.twitter.com/alYmWZKSr9
— Deer (@BigDeer33) May 9, 2021
The fire was declared a second alarm at 5:30 p.m.
Crews remain on the scene. The staging area is New State Road and Unruh Street.
Officials say there are no injuries at this time.
