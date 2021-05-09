CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia firefighters are battling a second alarm fire at the now-closed Saint Leo Roman Catholic Church in Tacony. A video shared with Eyewitness News on Twitter shows flames and heavy black smoke can be seen from Interstate 95.

Fire officials were called to a fire on the 6600 block of Keystone Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Flames were pouring from the vacant church when firefighters arrived.

The fire was declared a second alarm at 5:30 p.m.

Crews remain on the scene. The staging area is New State Road and Unruh Street.

Officials say there are no injuries at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.