PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The hit and miss nature of the rain will be the theme for Mother’s Day. The morning will remain dry as cloud cover increases across the area.

A warm front will be slowly lifting through and that could then touch off a few afternoon showers. The highest risk for the rain today will generally be north and west of Philly across the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, and Berks County. However, a few showers could leak down into the I-95 corridor and the immediate burbs in NJ as well. Most areas in South Jersey, including The Shore and Delaware, should remain dry.

Highs today will stay well below normal in the low 60s. Even into the evening hours most of the showers should remain well to the north of Philly, but as the evening progresses and get into the night, a surface low and cold front will begin to track through the region. This will allow chances for spotty or scattered rain showers to develop across the area.

While the threat for overnight rain is not all the high, it is a chance nonetheless.

The shower activity should wrap up before daybreak on Monday. Temperatures will hold pretty mild tonight only falling into the low 50s. After the cold front completely clears the region on Monday morning, the breeze will start to pick up. Monday overall should be mostly sunny, comfortably cool in the middle 60s with winds out of the northwest up to 20mph.

The dry and sunny weather continues for most of the workweek. Tuesday through Thursday will be comfortable with sunshine and highs in the 60s to low 70s. By Friday a few spotty showers could develop once again that could then persist into the start of the weekend, temperatures should still be in the 70s.