12-Year-Old Girl Killed, 4 Other Children Injured After Minivan Overturns On I-95 North In Tinicum Township

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A 12-year-old girl was killed after a minivan overturned on I-95 in Delaware County on Saturday morning. Officials were forced to shut down the northbound lanes of the highway near Tinicum Township.
The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m.
Police say the driver of the minivan, 27-year-old Cynthia Yvette Rodriguez, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.
Rodriguez and a 12-year-old girl were ejected from the vehicle. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rodriguez was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
A 34-year-old woman and four other children, including a 10-year-old, 9-year-old, 6-year-old and 2-month-old child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are still working to determine what caused the crash.