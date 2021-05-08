PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Elmwood Park section of Southwest Philadelphia. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South 66th Street and Paschall Avenue.
Authorities said a 25-year-old woman was shot one time in her knee.
A second victim is a 31-year-old man, who authorities said was shot once in the leg.
Police said both victims were taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
Investigators said at this time, there have been no arrests made.
No weapons were recovered at the scene, according to police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.