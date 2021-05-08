PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mural Arts Philadelphia says a well-known work in Manayunk has been painted over without permission. Mural Arts Philadelphia provided these photos.
This is the mural before, pained by artist Tish Ingersoll.
And then this photo is of someone painting over it.
One of our Eyewitness News staff took this show showing how the former mural looks now.
There's no word on why this happened, or if the building's ownership changed.
Mural Arts Philadelphia officials say they’re deeply saddened by the news.