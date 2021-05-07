PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia mother is pleading tonight to find the driver who struck her son and kept on going. Twenty-four-year-old Darren Shanks was hit last week in East Falls. He remains in critical condition.

“Darren is fighting, he’s holding on,” Karen Trawick said.

Shanks’ mother is standing on faith and praying for the recovery of the 24-year-old.

Shanks was the victim of a hit-and-run back on April 28 at Wissahickon Avenue and West Coulter Street in East Falls.

Even though the driver kept going, a good Samaritan spotted Shanks around 4 o’clock that morning.

“I call him a guardian angel who came upon Darren and saw him and was kind enough to stay there with him. He called the ambulance and stayed there with him until the ambulance arrived. In today’s society that person needs to be thanked. I think that was just awesome,” Trawick said.

Shanks was rushed to the hospital, where he remains.

Trawick says her son was taken off a ventilator, but he hasn’t been able to recognize anyone due to the brain trauma he suffered during the hit-and-run. She says police are still trying to piece together what happened that night.

“I can’t imagine anyone’s child laying there in the condition he was laying there alone,” she said.

Trawick says her son is an amazing artist who attended a school for architecture and design, and played football for Ben Franklin High School. Shanks is one of three boys, but Trawick has already lost her eldest son and she’s praying Shanks is able to recover.

“Please just come forward and talk to us. Let us know what went on, what happened. We just don’t know,” she said.

Trawick would like to personally thank that good Samaritan who called the ambulance for her son and stayed with him until it arrived.

Police would like to know who’s responsible for the hit-and-run. Call police if you have any information that could help.