PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As coronavirus restrictions begin to lift across the tri-state area, the city of Philadelphia is moving more cautiously. Beginning Friday, capacity at restaurants rises to 75% if certain ventilation standards are met.
Ten people will now be able to dine at the same table outdoors.
Indoor catered events under 75 people can resume.
The city has not announced when a full reopening might happen.