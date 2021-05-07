BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Burlington City that also injured a 10-year-old boy has been arrested in South Carolina. Authorities say 20-year-old Nicholas Wahl shot and killed 27-year-old Dysheem Bruton last Friday on Saint Mary Street.
Wahl is also accused of accidentally shooting a 10-year-old boy in the foot.
“It was quickly determined that this defendant was responsible for this killing, and he was soon apprehended several states away,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “It was the solid work of the investigators up here, and the tenacity of the fugitive squad down south, that led to this speedy resolution. We are pleased to be able to take this important first step for justice for Mr. Bruton’s loved ones, and also grateful that an innocent child did not become a second fatality.”
Burlington County officials are seeking to extradite Wahl to New Jersey.