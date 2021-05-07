TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – In New Jersey, more coronavirus restrictions are being lifted beginning today. Outdoor gathering limits increase to 500 people.
Large outdoor stadiums in the state can now have 50% capacity.READ MORE: 5-Year-Old Boy Injured After Attacked By Stray Pit Bull In Oxford Circle Pennsylvania Dropping COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Map In Favor Of Feds'
Indoor capacity increases to 50% or up to 250 people for political gatherings, weddings, funerals and performances.
People will also be allowed to enjoy bar-side seating with six feet of social distancing between customers.MORE NEWS: Cast Your Fan Vote For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021