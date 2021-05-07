CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big commuter alert for drivers who use the Walt Whitman Bridge. Starting Monday, there will be a new traffic pattern with only one travel lane in each direction on I-76 between Broad Street and Passyunk Avenue.

We’re told the bridge will have more than one lane open.

The work is expected to go through August.

Officials suggest travelers allow for additional travel time or consider alternate routes.