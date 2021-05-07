PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The HBO show Mare of Easttown features Kate Winslet playing a detective in the suburbs of Philly who is trying to solve a murder case. Created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby, the show was shot in the area and Winslet told the Los Angeles Times podcast “The Envelope” that she dove deep to make sure she embraced the Delco culture, subscribing to a local paper. After reading continuous mentions of Wawa in various stories in the paper she said the store took on an almost mythical connotation.

“It almost felt like a mythical place … Wawa,” Winslet said. “By the time I got there, I was like, ‘It’s real!’ Walking into a Wawa ultimately felt like, it was kind of an honor, in a funny way, because to me that was the heart of Delco. So to finally walk through the door of a Wawa; I don’t know why I felt like, ‘Oh, yes, I’m here, I belong. This is where it’s at. Wawa.’” READ MORE: Philadelphia Museum Of Art's Core Project Opens To Public After 2 Decades Of Planning, 4 Years Of Construction

Winslet told the podcast that she mainly would just get her coffee from Wawa, but that her co-star in the series, actor Evan Peters, tried out some of the sandwiches. The one he kept talking to Winslet about? The Thanksgiving staple known as the Gobbler.

“He would say, ’Ugh, you gotta try the Gobbler,” Winslet said. “And it was this gigantic sub, basically — or hoagie, this huge hoagie. It’s basically a Thanksgiving meal in a hoagie. He was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I just eat that thing and I pass out.’ And I’d be like, ‘I’m not surprised! I’m not surprised, Evan!’”

Who hasn’t enjoyed a Gobbler around Thanksgiving? Even if she didn’t try one of the signature sandwiches, it seems, at the very least, that Winslet was as enthralled with Wawa as most Philly residents.