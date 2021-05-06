PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we get ready to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, we have a special Taste with Tori. This week, she takes us to 1906 at Longwood Gardens, and she’s joined by a very special guest — her mom.
There is nothing quite like being a mom or knowing and loving one.
“My heart is now outside of my body into my two children and I never thought that was possible, like I could cry,” 1906 General Manager Michelle Bach said.
"I know my wife would do anything for my daughters. We've decided it's the best thing we'll ever do in our lives," 1906 Executive Chef Will Brown said.
And if you want to celebrate one, you don’t have to look any further than 1906 inside of Longwood Gardens. It’s simple, elegant and floral — the thoughtful details sprout off of every table, plate and glass, leaving you with a feeling of gratitude for mother nature and the moment.
Their menu honors the past, present and future so you and mom can get a taste of what was, what is and what can be. The meals are prepared by a team that views themselves as a family.
