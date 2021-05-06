PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic has forced a lot of organizations to pivot and rethink their fundraising efforts. The Sixers Youth Foundation is among them.

They’re hoping you can help them help others, by getting in step with an online sneaker auction.

“I think it was a group effort to come up with something a little different, to be creative. There are a lot of people that have jerseys and over the years, people collect a lot of jerseys, but this is a different piece of basketball history,” said Sixers Youth Foundation Chair Marjorie Harris.

76ers history-makers like Julius Erving and Allen Iverson have also donated their game kicks to help kickstart another way to help take care of home.

“Not only do we want to raise money, but raise the spirits, lift the spirits of the community,” Harris said.

It’s something over recent years the foundation has taken great pride in, especially with the pandemic in mind.

The auction is going on right now and will end after Saturday night’s game against the Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center.

As soon as the game-ending buzzer sounds the auction is over.

All the money raised goes right to their projects and whatever the amount, through their family foundation, Marjorie and Josh Harris will match it!