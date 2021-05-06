GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — On-campus students at Rowan University now have 1,000 reasons to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The university said Thursday it will provide a $500 fall tuition credit and a $500 credit for on-campus housing for students who show proof of their vaccination before July 31.
Part-time students will also receive a prorated credit, the university said, based on the number of courses they take this fall. The college said students who are already vaccinated also will receive the $1,000 credits.
The college said its goal is to help New Jersey reach its goal of a 70% vaccination rate.
All students who either live on campus, in university-affiliated housing, or attend in-person classes will also be required to be vaccinated, Rowan said Thursday.
"Our message today is simple. We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination," Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand wrote in a letter sent to the university. "If we work together, we can reach this goal and offer the Rowan University experience that our students and employees deserve."
Rowan University said students can opt out of the COVID vaccination requirement in keeping with the emergency use authorization guidelines.