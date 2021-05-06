PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Is there a restaurant in Center City you’ve been dying to try? Later this month might be the perfect time to make a reservation as restaurant week is returning to Center City.

Center City District’s Restaurant Week returns on Monday, May 17, and will run through May 28.

There will be more than 60 restaurants offering a safe and lively dining experience for customers indoors and outdoors. Restaurants will also have takeout options.

Customers will choose from a prix fixe three-course dinner that costs $35 per person as well as three-course lunches at participating locations for $20.

The Center City District says discounted parking will be offered to restaurant week diners for $9 or less at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority garages. Guests are encouraged to plan their transportation arrangements when making their reservations.

You can access digital parking vouchers on the Center City District’s website. Restaurants will no longer provide tear-off parking vouchers on check inserts.

“As Center City continues to safely reopen, we look forward to welcoming back our regional and city residents to our restaurants,” said Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing for Center City District. “For those who have not yet enjoyed our vibrant, yet socially distanced, streeteries, it’s a chance to come back to your favorite restaurants or try something new. We encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously.”

Participating restaurants must follow all CDC, city and state guidelines to ensure the safety of all guests.

Click here to see what restaurants are participating in restaurant week and make reservations.