PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A safe haven for more than 25,000 Philadelphia kids was shuttered by COVID-19. After being paused for almost a year, the activities that make the Police Athletic League such a special program are now back.
The annual PAL awards and auction take place at 7 p.m. Thursday.
It's hosted by Phillies greats Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins.
You can attend the event virtually below, starting at 7 p.m.

Click here to view the silent auction.