PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After two decades of planning and construction, the Philadelphia Art Museum has unveiled a major renovation. Celebrated architect Frank Gehry was part of a virtual press tour on Thursday.
He and his team designed 90,000 square feet of space in the heart of the museum's main building.
Some of the space is new and some has been returned to public use for the first time in nearly 50 years.
The new spaces and galleries open to the public on Friday.
Tickets will be “pay as you wish” through Monday.