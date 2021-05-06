PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Eagles will be returning to the field soon as the NFL announced Thursday the offseason practice schedule for this year. The Eagles rookies are scheduled to get their first reps in next week with the veterans set to follow a few weeks after.

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

OTA Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 14-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

While the release of the offseason schedule is exciting, it’s important to note that Eagles players won’t be participating in voluntary OTAs this year after they made the collective decision not to attend due to COVID concerns a few weeks ago. They are one of many teams around the league that chose that route.

However, the mandatory minicamp at the beginning of June is likely when fans will see the first glimpse of the team working out under new head coach Nick Sirianni. Players that don’t attend those mandatory workouts run the risk of being fined by the team.

After that set of mandatory minicamp sessions in the second week of June, the team will have a break for the summer until training camp begins in late July as the ramp up for the 2021 season officially gets underway.