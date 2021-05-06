1 Killed, 1 Injured Following Crash On Dekalb Pike In Lower Gwynedd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was killed and another was badly injured following a serious crash in Lower Gwynedd, Montgomery County. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a construction zone on the 500 block of Dekalb Pike, near the William Penn Inn.At Least 1 Person Rushed To Hospital After Fiery 3-Vehicle Crash In Delaware County
A black car you slammed into the back of a tanker truck.READ MORE: COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Wants All Schools In State To Have In-Person Instruction
The fire department arrived to find the two victims trapped.
At least one person was airlifted to the hospital. No word on their condition.MORE NEWS: Brood 10 Periodical Cicadas To Emerge From Ground This Month
The area is blocked off while officials investigate.