1 Killed, 1 Injured Following Crash On Dekalb Pike In Lower Gwynedd

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was killed and another was badly injured following a serious crash in Lower Gwynedd, Montgomery County. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a construction zone on the 500 block of Dekalb Pike, near the William Penn Inn.

A black car you slammed into the back of a tanker truck.

The fire department arrived to find the two victims trapped.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital. No word on their condition.

The area is blocked off while officials investigate.