BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem are asking for the public’s help locating the driver of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition. Police say a driver struck a man who was crossing the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver then continued heading north.READ MORE: At Least 1 Person Rushed To Hospital After Fiery 3-Vehicle Crash In Delaware County
CBS3 is told the victim is in critical condition.READ MORE: COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Wants All Schools In State To Have In-Person Instruction
“We’re looking for anybody that may have been in that area that saw that light-colored sedan. That’s all we have at this time. We know that’s a heavily traffic road. We know someone saw this, we know someone witnessed the accident. We need them to contact Bensalem police so we can bring that person to justice,” Public Safety Director Fred Harran said.
Police say the vehicle they are looking for has damage to the right front end.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 1 Injured Following Crash On Dekalb Pike In Lower Gwynedd
Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is urged to contact the police.