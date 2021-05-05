CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage Penn State University students to get vaccinated Wednesday afternoon. The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.

Penn State Football Coach James Franklin, student-athletes, and the president are expected to join Wolf.

  • What: Gov. Tom Wolf joins PSU football coach, student-athlete and president to discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccines; encourages student vaccination
  • When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021
  • Time: 2 p.m.
