CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage Penn State University students to get vaccinated Wednesday afternoon. The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
Penn State Football Coach James Franklin, student-athletes, and the president are expected to join Wolf.
- What: Gov. Tom Wolf joins PSU football coach, student-athlete and president to discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccines; encourages student vaccination
- When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Where: Streamed on CBSN Philly
