1 Dead, 1 Injured Following House Fire In Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – One person is dead and one injured following a house fire in Southampton, Bucks County. The flames broke out around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home on 700 block of Plum Street.
Fire officials tell Eyewitness News, one victim was trapped in the house when they arrived.
Another resident was taken to the hospital with injuries.
No word yet how the fire started.