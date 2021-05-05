PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a tale of multiple fronts on Wednesday. As many as three different fronts will cross the region today.

The first will be a warm front that gets dragged north in the morning. Due to the initial warm front, we need to watch for showers with embedded thunder and a few isolated downpours.

The best chance for the morning rain will be north of Philadelphia and I-95.

Mild and muggy morning! It's dry for the time being but showers and a possible thunderstorm are on the way for later this afternoon. Get your full forecast on @CBSPhilly right now pic.twitter.com/iXLWbzz7yn — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) May 5, 2021

As the area sits in the warm sector in the afternoon, temperatures and humidity will peak with highs in the mid-70s. The humidity will add a threat for a thunderstorm in the afternoon, but the best chances will generally be south of the city.

A cold front will sweep through the region in the early afternoon, allowing for thunderstorms to develop.

The highest threat for these storms will again be south of Philly across Southeast New Jersey toward the shore points and in Delaware.

There is a chance some of these storms could become severe with strong winds and even some small hail. A third front could then pull through the area in the evening pushing one last batch of weak showers through the region – but not much if anything should come from the last round of rain.

Cold air then filters into the region during the night as the skies clear.

Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with a breeze.

Thursday is expected to be pretty nice with sunshine – but cooler than normal temperatures in the mid-60s.

By Friday, the clouds return and we will watch for late-day showers to develop once again.

Highs to end the week will be in the mid-60s.

The weekend right now looks cool in the low 60s with at least chances for rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday rain chances will be fairly spotty at best while Sunday a better chance for showers develops in the afternoon as a low passes south of the area.

The rain from Sunday will linger into Monday morning before clearing out and the sun should return by next Tuesday.