PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Visit Philadelphia CEO Jeff Guaracino will talk about the future of the tourism industry in the context of COVID-19 and what’s on the horizon for the city at the National Travel & Tourism Week press conference on Wednesday.
The briefing will take place at 10:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Mayor Jim Kenney & Greater Philadelphia Tourism Industry Leaders Share Data To Inform & Plans To Aid The Region’s Hospitality Recovery This Summer
- When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021
- Time: 10:15 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.