PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the mouth in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 5100 block of Marion Street.
Police found the victim shot twice in the face.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials To Share Plans To Aid The Region's Hospitality Recovery This Summer
He is in critical condition.READ MORE: Will Smith Says He's Ready To Shed Pandemic Pounds And 'Get In Best Shape Of My Life' In New YouTube Series
Police say the victim was visiting family members in the neighborhood at the time.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.MORE NEWS: Brotherly Love: Philadelphia Sensation 'Ya Fav Trashman' Asking For Your Help To Clean Up City
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.