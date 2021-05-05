TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Starting on May 17, the Cherry Hill School District will open for in-person instruction five days per week. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that he wants in-person instruction at all schools in the state.
Five school districts and 11 individual schools are still all-remote learning.
“The simple fact remains that we cannot leave 43,000 of our students as well as thousands of educators and staff out of their classrooms for an entire year,” Murphy said. “That’s not fair to them, their families, their communities, or their futures.”
Also on Wednesday, the governor announced he will lift the ban on interstate indoor youth competitions on May 19.