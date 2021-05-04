WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 response update on Tuesday afternoon. The press conference will be held at 1:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Delaware COVID-19 response update
- Who: Gov. John Carney, Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director, Delaware Division of Public Health and AJ Schall, Director, Delaware Emergency Management Agency
- When: Tuesday, May 4
- Time: 1:45 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming devices through CBSN Philly
