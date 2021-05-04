PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault in the city’s Spruce Hill section. Police say a knife-wielding teen broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her multiple times over a three-hour period.Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
The incident happened on the 400 block of South 45th Street, around 2:30 a.m. on April 21.
Police say the teen, believed to be 16 years old, left through a basement window and fled in an unknown direction.
He is described as a Black male, dark skin, 150-160 pounds, 5'9"-5'10', with a thin muscular build, brown eyes and possibly wearing green contact lenses, with braids in his hair that come down to his eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers.
CBS3’s multiple requests to interview Philadelphia Police went unanswered.
Police say he may have cut or dyed his hair, per a conversation the victim had with the male while he was in her apartment.
If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.
CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.