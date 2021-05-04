PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A decrease in cloud cover is still on track for Tuesday. The afternoon should turn out partly cloudy, warm and muggy.

A few downpours and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 7 p.m. and will carry over into the early hours on Wednesday.

Scattered morning showers are likely to impact the early commute.

By early afternoon, conditions will turn unsettled as a surface cold front draws near the region.

A quasi-line of fast-moving thunderstorms will traverse the area Wednesday after lunchtime, prompting soaking rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds.

A few of these storms may be strong to severe — with the greatest likelihood of strong storms staying south of Philadelphia.

By 4 p.m., the storms are racing out of the region and winds should pick up shortly after dry air begins to work its way into the area.

Thursday promises quieter weather, but it comes with a price — temperatures will be sharply cooler and humidity values drop as well.

Unseasonably cooler air settles in by the end of the week. This and the proximity of an area of low pressure may yield a cool rain for Friday.

The weekend looks to be spilt down the middle, dry and cool start with milder temperatures, but showers look likely for Mother’s Day.

