PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 25-year-old man was shot approximately 18 times and killed in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. It happened on the 2600 block of North 23rd Street around 3 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old man was shot 18 times — seven times in the right arm, once in the right armpit, three times in the chest, once in the neck, once in the thigh, once in the hip, twice in the back and twice in the buttocks.
The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.