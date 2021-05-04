PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tonight, a neighborhood is remembering another young life lost to gun violence in Philadelphia. Families and friends say the 13-year-old girl was more than a statistic.

This is a case that has left the Kensington community with more questions than answers, but Tuesday night was all about remembering a 13-year-old girl’s life that was taken way too soon.

“Justice needs to be served, don’t nobody want to open their mouth and say anything,” one person said. “This is a kid. This not no grown-up.”

Thirteen-year-old Libby Carter’s family described the teen as an all-around good person, someone who looked out for others — even at the young age of 13.

“She always looked out for me, and made sure I was straight,” one person said. “There were nights I didn’t have anything to eat. She was right there bringing me hot pockets.”

But Libby faced some challenges in life.

According to police, she ran away from two foster care homes back in October and February. Earlier this month, she vanished.

Turns out, the teen had become a victim of gun violence on April 18 on the 1500 block of Overington Street.

A man was seen running away from the house, moments after the shooting.

“They think, ‘oh, cause she was out in the streets, she was doing something bad.’ No,” one person said. “People just hang around the wrong group of people. That’s what happens in life, period. But she still did not deserve that.”

Because Libby was in the custody of the Department of Human Services and was not at a foster home it took police nine days to identify Libby. After contacting her foster mom and biological mother, they identified the teen.

Libby’s biological mom spoke at Tuesday night’s vigil.

“The streets are not for y’all. They do not love y’all,” she said. “Stay with your family, have fun. Go to school.”

The family says closure will come when an arrest is made, but they’re holding on to the memories for now.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of this murder.