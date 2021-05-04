WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware also announced it will ease COVID-19 restrictions beginning later this month. Delaware Gov. John Carney says the number of positive cases continues to trend downward. The First State is also seeing a steep decline in hospitalizations, which has prompted increases on indoor capacity and decreases in mandated social distancing.

Effective May 21, mandates on indoor capacity for restaurants, retail establishments, houses of worship, and other businesses will be fully lifted in Delaware.

“We are so happy because we have lots of very nice customers,” said Maria with the Broadway Diner.

Social distancing is shifting from 6 feet to 3 feet, which will allow for even more customers.

But for the owners of Farmers & the Cow, it won’t make much of a difference.

“Our restaurant is a little too small for it. It’s gonna help the restaurant scene in general though,” said Jaspal Singh.

Especially those with outdoor seating.

“We’re moving into the warmer months where people spend more time outside, and we’ve learned over the last year with COVID that outdoor spaces are much less riskier than indoor spaces,” Carney said.

Carney credits the effectiveness of vaccines, saying 53% of Delawareans have received at least their first dose and the goal is to reach 70%.

For now, patrons will have to remain seated at bars and restaurants.

“When you are standing or dancing, it’s much more difficult to keep a distance, even a 3-feet distance so for right now, being seated in bars and restaurants is going to remain a requirement,” said Delaware Divison of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

Keep in mind, masks are still required while indoors, and the department of public health may require masks for crowded venues or large outdoor gatherings.