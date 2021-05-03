18-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed While Crossing Street In Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on Bustleton Avenue, near Trevose Road, in Somerton.
Police say the 18-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was hit.
The driver stayed at the scene.
There’s no word yet on any possible charges.