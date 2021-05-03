PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will join the Philadelphia Flyers organization, including Gritty, to highlight their “Take Your Shot” campaign, discuss vaccination efforts and encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated – help stop the virus and help save lives.
The briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf joins Flyers Organization to encourage Pennsylvanians to ‘Take Your Shot’
- When: Monday, May 3, 2021
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.