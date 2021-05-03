CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Philadelphia’s Olney section. It happened on the 300 block of East Albanus Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot in the legs.

Philadelphia Police: 2 Teens Shot In Olney

Bullets shattered a car window.

There’s no word on what prompted the shooting.

The gunman remains at large.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.