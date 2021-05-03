Philadelphia Police: 2 Teens Shot In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Philadelphia’s Olney section. It happened on the 300 block of East Albanus Street on Sunday afternoon.
Police say a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot in the legs.READ MORE: 1 Dead After Intense Flames Rip Through Trenton Home
Bullets shattered a car window.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 3 Others Injured After Quadruple Shooting In Frankford
There’s no word on what prompted the shooting.
The gunman remains at large.MORE NEWS: 18-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed While Crossing Street In Somerton
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.