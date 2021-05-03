PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined forces today with the Flyers on Monday to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Things are different now. Just a short time ago you would’ve had a line around the street had you had a site set up to give vaccines. Now, we really have to work a little harder to make sure people get the vaccines but it is no less important now than it was just a few weeks ago,” Wolf said.
The governor made those comments at the Wells Fargo Center, where he lent his support to the Flyers’ “Take Your Shot” campaign.
He went on to say that Pennsylvanians who get vaccinated are part of the COVID-19 solution.