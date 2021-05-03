PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault in the city’s Spruce Hill section. Police say a knife-wielding teen broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her multiple times over a three-hour period.WATCH LIVE: Gov. Wolf Joins Philadelphia Flyers To encourage Pennsylvanians To 'Take Your Shot'
The incident happened on the 400 block of South 45th Street, around 2:30 a.m. on April 21.
The incident happened on the 400 block of South 45th Street, around 2:30 a.m. on April 21.

Police say the teen, believed to be 16 years old, left through a basement window and fled in an unknown direction.
He is described as a Black male, dark skin, 150-160 pounds, 5’9”-5’10’, with a thin muscular build, brown eyes and possibly wearing green contact lenses, with braids in his hair that come down to his eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers.
Police say he may have cut or dyed his hair, per a conversation the victim had with the male while he was in her apartment.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead After Intense Flames Rip Through Trenton Home
If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.