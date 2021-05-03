CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Applications open Monday for restaurants and bars looking to apply for relief funds. The Small Business Association is launching the $29 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Applications open at noon.

The fund will pay pandemic-related revenue losses for eligible businesses.

Priority will be given to businesses that are majority-owned by women, veterans, or socially disadvantaged groups.

For more information and to apply visit: sba.gov/restaurants.

