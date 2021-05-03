PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mild air is expected to stick around today as rain chances quickly return to the area. Keep umbrellas nearby today as wildly scattered showers work their way into the region this morning.

Keep the umbrella handy, as widely scattered showers are likely to develop.

More widespread activity and a chance of downpours materialize later evening and night as the atmospheric moisture content becomes robust.

Tuesday should be mainly dry during the day with a fair amount of steamy sunshine — but during the early evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms is set to fire up.

Models are in some disagreement on the extent and longevity of the activity.

The GFS is currently painting quite a soggy picture for Tuesday night.

Wednesday will feature the most widespread and persistent wet weather as a surface cold front draws near.

Expect periods of rain and embedded thunderstorm both in the morning and in the afternoon.

The rain chances will end Wednesday night as much drier air in association with high pressure builds in across the region.

Thursday will be sunny, cooler, and comfortable before our next rain chance quickly takes shape in the form of a coastal low on Friday.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the region’s latest forecast.