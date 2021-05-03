TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Several COVID capacity restrictions will soon be lifted in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the Garden State will “completely” remove the limit on indoor dining, outdoor gatherings and other businesses on May 19. However, social distances of at least six feet and current mask requirements will remain in place.

Murphy said the state will remove the current 50% capacity limit and allow restaurants to “operate at whatever capacity allows them to continue to ensure a minimum six-foot distance between groups.”

“This will bring indoor dining in line with the current requirement for outdoor dining, which has never had a hard capacity limit but has always been based on table spacing,” Murphy said.

Tables may be spaced closer than six feet if DOH-compliant partitions are in use.

“We are counting on restaurants and bar owners to enforce this guidance and prevent congregating at the bar, as we have warned all along that those situations present a high danger of allowing the virus to spread,” Murphy said.

The state will also allow more than eight people per table.

For other indoor settings or businesses – like religious services, retail establishments, gyms and fitness clubs, personal care businesses, indoor and outdoor amusement and recreation businesses, and indoor and outdoor pools – 50% capacity limits will be lifted and be replaced with the requirement a minimum of six feet of social distance between individuals and groups be maintained.

Murphy did say the social distance requirement may be revised should the CDC update its guidance.

“This means that the events that we all associate with summer, from fireworks displays to parades to the State Fair, can all go forward, as long as attendees are keeping six feet of distance,” Murphy said during a press conference Monday. “And should the CDC revise its six-foot distancing guidance, we will revise our requirement accordingly.”

Indoor gathering limits are also changing. The general indoor gathering limit, which applies to house parties and other purely social events, such as birthday parties, will be doubled from 25 people to 50 people, Murphy said.

For catered events, funerals or memorial services, performances, and political activities, which are currently limited to 50% of a room’s capacity up to a maximum of 250 people, the percentage capacity limit will be scrapped. This means that these events will simply be limited to a maximum of 250 people so long as social distances can be maintained.

Gatherings overseen by commercial entities, whether they be conferences, expos, or trade shows, will also be subject to a maximum of 250 people.

For larger indoor gatherings – like sporting events, concerts, or the like – large indoor venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats can operate at 30% while maintaining the requirement that ticketed groups remain at least six feet apart.

“These are the most aggressive steps we have taken to reopen to date, and we feel confident that we can do this safely because our numbers have trended decisively in the right direction over the last three weeks. We have done exactly what we have said we would do all along — make these decisions based on our public health metrics, not politics,” Murphy said.

Murphy also said Monday, the state will increase indoor capacity to 50% for proms, weddings and other events and large outdoor venues on May 7, three days earlier than scheduled.

“We feel confident in moving up this timetable by three days, given the accelerated progress we are seeing in our vaccination program and hospital metrics, and lower daily case counts,” Murphy said.

Also, effective Friday, May 7, New Jersey will allow indoor bar-side seating and will lift the prohibition on buffets and other self-service foods at restaurants.

The changes that go into effect on May 19 were done in coordination with New York and Connecticut, Murphy said.

The changes that go into effect on May 19 were done in coordination with New York and Connecticut, Murphy said.