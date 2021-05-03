MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Multiple people were injured, including several children, after a car rolled over on I-295. New Jersey State Police say five children and two adults were hurt in the crash just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
One of those children was unconscious when police arrived.
All of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.
There’s no word on their condition at this hour.
Officers are investigating what caused the crash.
One lane was closed for several hours, but all lanes have since reopened.