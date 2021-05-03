PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Free Coffee Tuesday is coming back to Wawa for the month of May. Starting tomorrow, Wawa Rewards members will get a bonus.
They can pick up a free self-serve hot coffee every Tuesday in May.
"Due to an overwhelming positive response from the 2020 Free Coffee Tuesday campaign, Wawa is excited to bring it back for the entire month of May 2021 and enhance it with boosted blend and iced coffee," said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing officer. "It's our way of showing our continued commitment to listening to our customers who expressed their appreciation for the weekly reward and request to bring it back!"
The new offer also applies to fresh-brewed iced coffee, as well as the new boosted blend hot coffee.
That new blend has 22% more caffeine.