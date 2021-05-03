BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Bucks County assistant district attorney Gregg Shore has paid back nearly $8,500 to taxpayers. Shore admitted to delivering for DoorDash during county work hours.
He was demoted and then resigned last month.
District Attorney Matt Weintraub previously said Shore repaid the time with unused vacation time.
However, county Controller Neale Dougherty said that method was not proper and Shore under-reported the time he worked for DoorDash by 40 hours.
Shore told Eyewitness News on March 19 that he was "ashamed, embarrassed."
“I regret it very much,” Shore said. “Due to my personal circumstances, there were times that I worked a second job delivering food during the COVID pandemic. I primarily worked the job at night and on weekends. However, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times.”